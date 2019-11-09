PM Modi Arrives At Dera Baba Nanak For Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration, Meets Parkash Singh Badal

PM Modi also met former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

As a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Dera Baba Nanak where he will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor's Passenger Terminal Building and flag off the first Jatha of devotees.

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol also wore a turban for the occasion. PM Modi also met former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Earlier today, PM Modi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Governor of Punjab V.P. Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Inside the main premises of the Gurudwara, the Prime Minister offered his prayers and was presented with a shawl by the priests.

