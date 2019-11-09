Kartarpur Corridor: A List Of Dos And Dont's For Pilgrims

Kartarpur corridor: Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Integrated Check Post at the Kartarpur Corridor, a religious link between India and Pakistan, in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Earlier today, PM Modi thanked Pakistan President Imran Khan for "understanding the sentiments of India". "I thank Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He understood India's feelings on the Kartarpur Corridor issue, gave respect and, keeping in view those feelings, worked accordingly," PM Modi said. The Kartarpur gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is among the holiest of shrines and is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion, whose 550th birth anniversary will be celebrated on November 12.

Here's a look at Dos and Don'ts for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Corridor:

The Kartarpur corridor is open from dawn to dusk.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor.

Each pilgrim may have to necessarily register himself online on the portal prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in and choose to travel on any day.

A pilgrim must register for the Integrated Check Post to visit to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

The pilgrims' travel will be visa free.

Pilgrims need to carry a valid passport.

Persons of Indian origin need to carry Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card along with the passport of their country.

The pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return on the same day.

The corridor will be operational throughout the year, except on notified days, to be informed in advance.

The pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups, and also to travel on foot. India will send the list of pilgrims to Pakistan 10 days ahead of their travel date.

The confirmation will be sent to pilgrims four days before the travel date and the Pakistan side has assured India on sufficient provision for langar and distribution of prasad.

Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration three to four days in advance of the date of travel.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated. The pilgrims will need to carry the authorisation along with their passport when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.

Each visitor will have to pay the service fee of $20.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.