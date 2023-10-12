Karnataka to Challenge Cauvery Body's Order To Release Water To Tamil Nadu

"We find it very difficult, as still there are no rains," said DK Shivakumar. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Karnataka will appeal against the direction of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) once again recommending the state to release river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The CWRC on Wednesday recommended that Karnataka ensure the release of water from its reservoirs which would add up to 3,000 cusecs at Biligundlu (measuring station in Tamil Nadu) starting from October 16 (8 am) up to October 31.

The matter of release of water is expected to soon come up before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which will issue an order based on the recommendation of the CWRC, its assisting body.

"We have an inflow of 8,000-9,000 cusecs (in state's reservoirs), but still we will protect the interest of farmers. We will appeal against it (CWRC recommendation). We find it very difficult, as still there are no rains," DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of the state's Water Resources department, said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there have been one or two spells of small amounts of rain in Bengaluru, but it has not reached Biligundlu yet. "We will plan it, but we will appeal against it."

Responding to a question on load shedding resulting in power cuts in many parts of the state and trouble faced by farmers unable to operate their pump sets as a result, the Deputy Chief Minister said that due to drought situation in many parts of the state, there is a deficit of power, and Energy Minister KJ George has met Uon Power Minister (RK Singh) and has sought for supply of power from the central grid.

"When I was the power minister (during earlier Congress govt), I added more than 12,000 MW of power, but when the BJP regime was there, they did not plan to add any power. Normally, there will be 10-15 per cent growth every year. They just sold the power, that's all. Now there is drought, almost 200 taluks are in drought and people are finding it very difficult," he said.

Noting that to generate power a lot of water is needed, and "also the coal issue is there", he said, "but still we want to help the farmers. Our (energy) minister has met the union power minister and has sought for power from the central grid... Due to drought, there is a deficit of power, but still we are trying to manage it. Our minister is on the job, let's all pray for the rains."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)