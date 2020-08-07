Karnataka Struggles To Cope With Heavy Monsoon Rain And Landslides

Monsoon 2020 image: In Kodagu, large tracts of land have been inundated

Monsoon 2020: Karnataka is battling flood-like situation and landslides. Continuous heavy rainfall for the past few days have made rescue operations difficult. Many places in coastal and north interior regions of the state have been badly affected. While most of the rivers in these regions are in spate, due to heavy showers in the catchment areas, there are reports of landslips in hilly regions of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

Flood like situation continues to threaten Belagavi district, with water levels of the Krishna river and its tributaries rising. The situation has worsened after water was released from the dams.

In Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts, rivers are in spate and low lying areas have been inundated. Large tracts are flooded after water was released from several dams including Alamatti and Kabini. Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete has also reached the brim.

There have been reports of mudslides near Botlappa, Kodagu and also along Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada. District in-charge Minister V Somanna has rushed to Kodagu that has been ravaged by floods and landslides. The Cauvery river is overflowing and water has entered Bhagamandala temple and blocked major roads.

Karnataka: Several areas flooded and crops damaged in Kodagu, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/5qR6HJjxDi — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Search operations are underway for five people at Talacauvery, the origin of Cauvery. Bad weather and heavy rain are affecting the rescue operations. Residents living in low lying areas of Kodagau are being shifted to safer places. Three relief centers have been opened in the district.

Heavy rain in Hassan, especially in the catchment area of Hemavathi river has led to an increase in water level of the reservoir in Gorur. The swollen Hemavathi river and rain in the district has damaged houses. According to the weather forecast, there will be heavy rain in the coastal region, moderate rain in Malnad and interior Karnataka for the next three days. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief and said Rs 10,000 will be given immediately to the affected families.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)