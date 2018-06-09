Karnataka Boy Got 624/625 In Class 10. He Ordered Re-evaluation. This Happened The re-evaluation result gave Mohammad Kaif Mulla a perfect score of 625, making him the state topper in Class 10 board exam.

Mohammad Kaif Mulla studies in Belgaum's St Xavier High School. New Delhi: Mohammad Kaif Mulla, who scored 624 marks out of 625 in Karnataka Class 10 board exams, stood second in the state. Still discontent with the result, he applied for re-evaluation of his Science paper, in which he had fallen short of one mark. The re-evaluation result gave him a perfect score of 625, making him the state topper in Class 10 board exam along with Yashas MS and Sudarshan KS.



Student of Belgaum's St Xavier High School, Mohammad Kaif Mulla aspires to be a civil servant and work towards educating child labourers. His parents are teachers and are overwhelmed with the sudden adulation that their son has received.



"Our social status has suddenly changed. So many NGOs and high-profile personalities are inviting us to felicitate our son," Kaif's mother told news website



The 15-year-old said that he was confident of getting 100 per cent marks. "After answering the papers, I confirmed all my written answers with my teachers, notebooks and model answer sheet. Fortunately I found that all my answers were absolutely correct," Kaif told the website.



Giving credit of his success to his family and hard work, Kaif said that his grandfather used to wake him up early morning and he used to study 12 hours a day for the exams.



This year, around about 8.5 lakh students registered for the Karnataka SSLC exam. Of these, a total of 6,02,802 students have passed the exam and two students have secured the top spot with cent per cent marks.



