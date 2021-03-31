Woman Involved In Karnataka CD Scandal Records Statement, Given Security

The woman has said she needs from former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The woman involved in the CD scandal that has roiled the Karnataka government over the past many weeks has recorded her statement before a magistrate. Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa's administration, which had earlier said it did not have her whereabouts, has now provided her security after she wrote to the state Chief Justice seeking protection. Former state Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned earlier this month after local news channels aired the sexual content on the CD allegedly involving him.

After the original complaint, filed by a third party based on that video, was withdrawn, the woman herself registered one.

"Under the personal capacity of the complainant we had appealed before the judicial court to record the statement of the victim in this particular case. The honourable court allowed my application..," Mr Kumar said. Her statement was recorded on Tuesday.

"Apart from this, this is a high-profile case involving civil security. There is threat to the complainant. I think the court is considering security arrangements after taking inputs from security and VIP security (officials/ authorities). As of now, the government has provided her good security," he said.

In her letter to the Chief Justice, the woman had said she was the rape victim and Mr Jarkiholi had threatened her in public. "I have requested a Special Investigation Team seeking protection for myself and my parents," she wrote in the letter.

The BJP has, meanwhile, accused the Congress, particularly the party's Karnataka chief, DK Shivakumar, of having a hand in the whole episode.

The #CDGate orchestrated by @INCKarnataka President has backfired in such a way that it is in a deep shock.



Section @Siddaramaiah cleverly ignores the involvement of his leader @DKShivakumar who schemed to become "Mahanayaka", but ended up as a "Khalanayaka".#DKShiMustResign — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 29, 2021

The Congress has attacked the ruling party on the issue both inside the Assembly and outside it.

Asked about the alleged involvement of the Congress's Mr Shivakumar, her lawyer Mr Kumar said, "She is a lonely woman who has been victimised by the accused who is at large and a politician. Staying alone in this situation, if she has approached many people, including DK Shivakumar…I do not know. She has approached me also. In that case I cannot be claimed as an accused in that case. I am helping her under the dignity of a professional advocate. What is wrong in that?"

Mr Jarkiholi was earlier with the Congress and was one of the leaders of the rebellion which, in 2010, brought down the party's government in alliance with the Janata Dal Secular.