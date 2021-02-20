Karnataka Minister Seeks Finance Minister's Support For AIIMS In State

K Sudhakar also congratulated her for presenting a "pragmatic budget" with health in focus.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a proposal to build "Health City", as he also sought her support for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state.

The Minister congratulated her for presenting a "pragmatic budget" with health and well-being as one of the key pillars, and sought her assistance to get an AIIMS for Karnataka and a sub-centre of NIMHANS in Kalyana Karnataka region, his office said in a statement.

He also discussed the state government's plan to set up four state-of-the-art trauma centres to prevent fatalities due to road accidents and build a Health City with a cluster of super-speciality hospitals for treatment of cancer, kidney, cardio-vascular and other chronic ailments.

Mr Sudhakar, who is from the old-Mysuru region, also sought the Centre's support for expansion of irrigation facilities in the rain-fed Chikkaballpura and Kolar districts and bifurcation of Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd and DCC Bank, the statement added.