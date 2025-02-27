Karnataka's Crackdown Against Cancer-Causing Plastic In Idli Preparation

The Karnataka Food Safety Department has found that 52 hotels were using polythene sheets to prepare idli, a popular snack, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

With plastic exposure posing severe health risks, including cancer, the health department is now preparing to enforce strict regulations to prevent this practice. Authorities have also hinted at taking stringent action against eateries found violating food safety norms.

"Food Safety department had collected idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Mr Rao said.

Out of 251 hotels 52 were using plastic, the Minister said, adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter idli."

Stating that action has been initiated in this regard, Mr Rao said a clear message will be sent across and plastic will be banned in food making process.

"If someone is doing it then it should be brought to our notice," the Minister said.

Steaming idli using plastic sheets can be carcinogenic due to the release of harmful chemicals when plastic is exposed to high heat. Some plastics also release dioxins and microplastics that may accumulate in the body over time, increasing the risk of cancer, say experts.

Subjected to high temperatures, the plastic can degrade and release toxic compounds.