Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 12 Officials, Seizes Rs 381 Crore In Disproportionate Assets

Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted statewide raids targeting 12 government officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets.

The searches were carried out on October 14, 2025, across 48 locations including residences, offices, and properties belonging to the officers and their relatives.

Preliminary estimates from the searches reveal a staggering Rs 381.08 crore in total assets including land, houses, cash, jewelry, vehicles, and other movable and immovable properties.

Among those with the highest recoveries were:

V. Sumangala, Director of the State School Education, Research and Training, Bengaluru - assets valued at Rs 73.25 crore.

N. Chandrashekar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Chitradurga - assets worth Rs 51.41 crore.

N.K. Gangamarigowda, Surveyor, KIADB, Bengaluru Rural - assets estimated at Rs 46.65 crore.

Dhoolappa, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, Bidar - assets totaling Rs 33.93 crore.

Manjunatha G, Medical Officer, Mallasandra Maternity Hospital, Bengaluru - assets valued at Rs 32.41 crore.

Other officers from Davanagere, Haveri, Udupi, Bagalakote, and Hassan districts were also found possessing assets ranging from Rs 16 crore to Rs 23 crore.

According to officials, the seized wealth includes large tracts of agricultural land, multiple residential and commercial properties, gold ornaments, luxury vehicles, mutual fund investments, and significant cash .

A Lokayukta official confirmed that further investigation is underway to verify the sources of these assets and determine the extent of illicit enrichment.