Karnataka Lockdown From Tomorrow: See What Is Allowed

Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown from tomorrow amid a worrying surge in coronavirus cases. While the public transport will not be allowed, essential services can operate between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function during the period.



The curfew will be implemented from 9 pm tomorrow.

According to a government statement, only the already scheduled flights and trains will be allowed. Metro services will remain shut during the period. Taxis and autorickshaws will also not be allowed except those hired in cases of emergencies. Hotels and restaurants will be closed; however, they can continue home deliveries.

The state yesterday reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which takes its total cases to 13.39 lakh. A total of 143 deaths were reported, taking the tally to 14,426.