Karnataka Hikes Service Fees In 14 Major Temples, BJP Hits Out

The Karnataka government has hiked the service fees for devotees at 14 major temples, which come under the Muzrai Department, sparking a strong reaction from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "creating obstacles" for Hindu temples in the state.

Through an order, the Muzrai Department said the increase in the service fees in 14 temples will come into effect from October 1.

Among the 14 temples are Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple and Sri Nandi Teertha Swamy Temple (Malleshwaram) in Bengaluru, Sri Vidurashwatha Narayana Swamy Temple and Sri Bhoo Neela Sameta Venkataramanaswamy Temple (Talakayalabetta) in Chikkaballapur, Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple (Puttur), Sri Mahaganapathi Temple (Southadka), Sri Surya Narayanaswamy Temple (Maroli) in Dakshina Kannada, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Devarahosahalli) in Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Sri Haalu Rameshwara Temple (Devapura, Hosadurga Taluk) and Chitradurga, Sri Sugureshwaraswamy Temple (Devasugur) in Raichur and Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple (Mandarthi, Brahmavar Taluk) in Udupi.

At the Kukke Subramanya Swamy Temple, the fee for the popular Ashlesha Pooja and Nagara Pratishte rituals has been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 500. The fees for all other rituals have also been increased, IANS reporterd.

Besides, the government notified 34,566 temples under the Muzrai Department - 205 in Category 'A', 193 in Category 'B' and 34,168 in Category 'C'.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the decision to increase service fees was taken by the respective temple managements, and the government order was issued based on their recommendations.

"There are 35,000 temples under the Muzrai Department in Karnataka. Each temple has a board which decides on such revisions and then seeks approval. Out of 35,000, only a few have sought a revision and those have been approved. The government does not interfere in this. Moreover, the money earned by these temples neither comes to the government treasury nor goes outside. It is used only for the development of the same temple," he told reporters.

Officials said the revision was a routine exercise carried out as per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002. As per protocols, proposals for revision are initiated by temple management committees, vetted by deputy commissioners or executive officers, and cleared by the Religious Endowments Commissioner in consultation with senior Agama scholars.

However, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka hit out at the state government on Saturday, saying: "I don't understand what kind of perverse joy Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets by creating obstacles for Hindu temples, festivals, and celebrations. And now, by increasing the service fees in 14 major Muzrai temples across the state, he has dealt another blow to Hindus."