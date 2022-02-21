'Muslim Goons Murdered Him (Bajrang Dal Member)': Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa blamed on "Muslim goons" the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist.

A Karnataka Minister today blamed on "Muslim goons" the murder on Sunday of a Bajrang Dal activist, which has sparked tension and arson in Shivamogga.

Karnataka's Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa also accused Congress' Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar of instigating the killing with comments he had made at the height of the hijab protests.

Harsha, 26, was stabbed last evening by four or five men whom he knew, the police say.

"Muslims goons have killed him. It has never happened that in Shimoga Muslims wagged their tail. But because DK Shivakumar recently said the national flag was removed and saffron flag was hoisted, his provocative statement has emboldened Muslim goons. This goondagiri won't be tolerated," Mr Eshwarappa told reporters.

Mr Shivakumar had recently alleged, when there were protests and counterprotests over the hijab, that the national flag had been pulled down and a saffron flag hoisted in its place at a college in Shivamoga

Security has been stepped up in Shivamogga because of incidents of arson after Harsha's death around 9 pm last night. Schools and colleges have been closed for two days. Large gatherings have been banned.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those behind the murder are yet to be identified, adding that the law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga.

"A group of 4-5 youth murdered him. I don't know of any organization being behind this murder. Law and order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days," Mr Jnanendra said.

A police officer the NDTV spoke to has denied reports that the killing of Harsha is linked to the hijab row.

"We have found clues and are close to arresting the accused. This has nothing to do with the hijab controversy. Harsha and the gang of youths knew each other. This seems to be the result of an old rivalry," the officer said.