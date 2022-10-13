Karnataka Hijab Ban Live Updates: Supreme Court Order On Hijab Ban Today

Some advocates had also argued that the matter be referred to a five-judge constitution bench.

The Supreme Court today is expected to pronounce its decision on petitions challenging the ban on hijabs - headscarves worn by some Muslim women - in schools and colleges in Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on the pleas against the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab on September 22 after hearing arguments for 10 days.

During the arguments in the top court, lawyers appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing the Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will jeopardise their education as they might stop attending classes.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Hijab Row:

Oct 13, 2022 09:12 (IST) What Karnataka High Court Said On Hijab Ban

