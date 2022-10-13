Karnataka Hijab Ban Live Updates: Supreme Court Order On Hijab Ban Today

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court today is expected to pronounce its decision on petitions challenging the ban on hijabs - headscarves worn by some Muslim women - in schools and colleges in Karnataka.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on the pleas against the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab on September 22 after hearing arguments for 10 days.
During the arguments in the top court, lawyers appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing the Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will jeopardise their education as they might stop attending classes.
What Karnataka High Court Said On Hijab Ban
The Karnataka high court had ruled that prescription of school uniform does not violate either the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1) (a) or the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution
