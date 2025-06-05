Karnataka High Court To Hear Bengaluru Stampede Case Today

The Karnataka High Court will today hear the Bengaluru stampede case that resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to 47 others. The stampede occurred yesterday during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) victory.

The Karnataka High Court took up the case on its own and the matter will be heard in the afternoon today.

Expressing grief over the incident, calling it an "unexpected tragedy", Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the kin of all those deceased, while also ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

"The Karnataka state cricket association had organised a programme for the victory celebration (at the stadium), there was also a programme from the government (at Vidhana Soudha). At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a big tragedy happened. Due to the stampede, 11 people have died and 33 have suffered injuries," Siddaramaiah said.

RCB won their maiden IPL title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait. The team had finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.