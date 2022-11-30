Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Questioning Ban On Popular Front

A petition challenging the ban on Popular Front of India was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court today. The petition was filed by Nasir Pasha, the group's state president in Karnataka.

The court had earlier reserved order on the petition, which questioned the ban on PFI and its associates for a period of five years.

The advocate representing the petitioner had argued that the Centre had failed to justify the ban.

The plea also contended that the Centre took the decision on various incidents of crime and it curbs the fundamental right of minorities granted under the Article 19 of the Constitution.