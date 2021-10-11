'Poor Thinking': CPI(M) Leader On Karnataka Minister's Remarks On Women

Subhashini Ali condemned Karnataka Health Minister's remarks on 'Modern Indian Women'.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member and women activist Subhashini Ali on Monday condemned Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's remarks on 'Modern Indian Women' and said that they reflect his "conservative and poor" thinking.

Speaking to ANI, Subhashini Ali accused the Minister of showing his 'Manuwadi' thinking and said that no other person should decide on behalf of women what they should do or how they should lead their life.

Launching an attack on Sudhakar, Ali said, "Karnataka Health Minister is showing his 'Manuwadi' thinking which means how women should be, it should be decided by other people. As per this thinking, anything about herself, about her body, about life should not be decided by herself. Such a woman is considered an ideal woman, which we call 'Manuwadi' thinking."

"This is very conservative and poor thinking and in today's era, speaking in this manner means taking the society backward. Whether a woman marries or not, she has babies or not, how many does she have, this is her personal matter," he added.

On Sunday, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, K Sudhakar said that there has been a paradigm shift in modern women's thinking as they do not want to get married and give birth to babies.

Speaking at the programme organised by NIMHANS here on World Mental Health Day which was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Sudhakar had said, "I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good."

