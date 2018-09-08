Techie Turns Lawyer To Fight His Case. A Decade Later, He's Found Guilty

Software engineer Shivaprasad Sajjan has been sentenced to two years in jail along with a fine of Rs. 25,000.

All India | Written by | Updated: September 08, 2018 11:02 IST
The man used all possible legal loopholes to drag the case for ten years. (Representational)

Bengaluru: 

A software engineer-turned-lawyer in Karnataka has been sentenced to two years in jail for sending obscene e-mails to a woman and circulating her and photographs. This is the first case of conviction in a cyber-crime case in Karnataka, ten years after the woman filed a complaint.

The engineer had quit his job to become a criminal lawyer to defend his own case in court but was unable to prevent his conviction by a Bengaluru court on Friday.

Shivaprasad Sajjan, who is from Karnataka's Bagalkote district, was arrested in 2008 after the woman filed a complaint. After he was released on bail, Sajjan quit his engineering job and enrolled in a graduate course in law, police said.

The cyber police said the man used all possible legal loopholes to drag the case for ten years.

In her complaint, the woman had alleged that a person known to her sent "her obscene and derogatory emails with obscene photographs (of her) to various people from a cyber cafe".

The case against Shivaprasad Sajjan  was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"He did this to defend his own case. He used all possible legal loopholes to drag the case," the cyber cell report stated. Apart from a two-year jail sentence, Sajjan will have to pay a fine of Rs. 25,000.

