Ministers To Be Deputed To Flood Affected Areas In Karnataka

With parts of Karnataka facing a deluge for the second time in the last couple of months, killing 12 people so far, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to depute its Ministers to the flood affected regions to oversee rescue and relief work.

"From tomorrow we will form a team of Ministers and visit flood affected areas. The relief that has already been given by the government to those affected by floods (in August) will be applicable to those getting affected now," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters, he said relief centres would be opened wherever necessary.

Ministers would stay in the affected areas and oversee relief and rehabilitation work, along with the Deputy Commissioners of the district, he said.

"After two to three days we will get back with reports from affected regions and discuss the further course of action," he added.

Torrential rains over the past few days, mainly in north interior Karnataka, has wrecked havoc, with many rivers, rivulets and small streams being in spate, reminiscent of the floods in August this year.

The affected districts include Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Kalaburgai, Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, among others, where water has gushed into houses and government buildings in low-lying areas.

Belagavi, yet to recover from the flood-fury two months ago, has once again bore the brunt.

The Minister said rescue and relief operations are in full swing.

"As rescue materials are available at the affected regions after recent floods, there has been not much issue with that. But still we have got reports about the deaths of eleven-twelve people. We have asked district administration to provide relief to the kin of those deceased and ensure there is no negligence," he said.

Official sources said 12 people have been killed in the recent rains and floods in various parts of the state.

Forty five heads of cattle have perished and 5,444 houses have been damaged.

A total of 12 relief camps have been set up in affected districts like- Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Haveri, Chitradurga, Gadag and Dharrwad, where 2176 people are taking shelter.

Two NDRF teams have been despatched to Belagavi in addition to two SDRF teams already deputed there, officials said, adding that the fire department was also fully prepared.

One NDRF team has also been deputed to Gadag district. The outflow from dams was also being monitored, an official release said, adding that inflow in the Krishna river basin was likely to increase as parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rains.

It said the met department has predicted normal rains in most parts of north interior Karnataka for the next four to five days and heavy rains in coastal and Malnad regions for the next 24 hours Orange and red alerts have been sounded for the next five days in coastal and Malnad regions, they said.

Dams in Krishna and Cauvery basins have touched its full level, officials said, adding that outflow has been increased for proper water management

A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in Karnataka were affected by the rains and floods in August, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

Ninety one people lost their lives and about 3,400 heads of cattle perished.

The Centre had recently released Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief to the state, which had sent a damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore.

