Karnataka Elections 2023: Here's How To Check Your Name In Voting List

The voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will take place from 7am to 6pm.

Karnataka Assembly election is being held in a single phase and the voting will take place on Wednesday, May 10. On the eve of polling, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday appealed to voters, especially first-timers, to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Karnataka has more than 5.3 crore electors, including 11.71 lakh first-time voters, spread across 224 constituencies. But before the voting begins at 7am, it's important for the voters to check their names in the voter's list.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has a dedicated website to help voters find their names on the voting list. They can wither key in their details or enter the EPIC number to get the result.

The EPIC number is unique and makes finding the names easier in the database.

Steps to check names in voter's list for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023:

Log on to ECI website electoralsearch.in

The voter will see two options - search by details and search by EPIC number

A voter can choose the first option and enter details like name, age, date of birth, gender, state name etc

The second option asks voter to enter the EPIC number of the Voter ID card and select the state where it is based

After entering the Captcha code, the voter will have to click on Search

In both the options, details will be displayed on the screen after entering the required option

The ECI has advised voters to carry two documents to the polling booth to cast their vote - the Voter ID Card (EPIC) and any one of the documents listed on the poll body's website, which includes PAN and Aadhaar card.

According to ECI, the website allows voters to search their names in the electoral roll, locate polling station on map, print voter information slip, know booth level officer (BLO) and electoral roll officer.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.