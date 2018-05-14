Karnataka Election Live: Repolling Underway In Kushtagi

Karnataka Election: Repolling is underway in Kushtagi.

11:08 (IST) Commenting on the fuel price hike, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "Petrol and diesel prices revised after 19-day hiatus right after Karnataka Polls. This govt is blatantly lying to the people by telling them that prices are controlled by Market Mechanisms?" P Chidambaram also attacked the government on Twitter.

10:34 (IST) Re-polling is underway at booth numbers 20 and 21 in Koppal district's Kushtagi constituency, news agency ANI reported.

Voting was held across 222 constituencies in Karnataka - witnessing a three-cornered battle between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) - on Saturday. Repolling is currently underway in Kushtagi. Reports of Electronic Voting Machines dysfunctioning came in from several booths earlier on Saturday.Karnataka saw a high-pitched, bitter election campaign in the past few weeks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi traded charges. NDTV poll of exit polls suggests BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the elections.