Karnataka Election Live: Repolling Underway In Kushtagi

NDTV poll of exit polls suggests BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka election.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 14, 2018 11:08 IST
Karnataka Election: Repolling is underway in Kushtagi.

New Delhi:  Voting was held across 222 constituencies in Karnataka - witnessing a three-cornered battle between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) - on Saturday. Repolling is currently underway in Kushtagi. Reports of Electronic Voting Machines dysfunctioning came in from several booths earlier on Saturday. 

Karnataka saw a high-pitched, bitter election campaign in the past few weeks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi traded charges. NDTV poll of exit polls suggests BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the elections. 
 

Here are the live update of the Karnataka assembly election.

 


May 14, 2018
11:08 (IST)
Commenting on the fuel price hike, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "Petrol and diesel prices revised after 19-day hiatus right after Karnataka Polls. This govt is blatantly lying to the people by telling them that prices are controlled by Market Mechanisms?" P Chidambaram also attacked the government on Twitter.

May 14, 2018
10:34 (IST)
Re-polling is underway at booth numbers 20 and 21 in Koppal district's Kushtagi constituency, news agency ANI reported.
