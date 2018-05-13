Karnataka Election 2018: 'At 6 Feet, You Drown,' Siddaramaiah Dismisses Karnataka Exit Polls

New Delhi: Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 70 per cent on Saturday in a closely-fought three-cornered battle between the ruling Congress, JD(S) and the BJP. Polling was held in 222 of 224 assembly constituencies in the state and voters in remaining two constituencies will cast their vote on May 28. Exit polls suggest a cliffhanger in the state and according to NDTV poll of exit polls, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party and JD(S) is likely to play the kingmaker.
Following a bitter war of words during the election campaign, the polling day also saw top leaders making some sharp attacks at the opponents including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who called BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa "mentally distubed". The results for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be announced on Tuesday.
Here are the live updates of Karnataka assembly election 2018
The exit polls were announced soon after the polling ended in Karnataka. Five exit polls suggested the BJP will emerge as the single largest party while two suggested BJP will gain majority. Four exit polls suggested Congress will emerge as the single largest party. Read here.
Karnataka assembly elections is the first test of Rahul Gandhi since he became the Congress chief in December last year. During campaigning for the Karnataka polls, he asserted he was "ready to become the prime minister." Expectedly, the remark did not go down well with the BJP leaders.
Dismissing the projection of exit polls, Siddarmaiah tweeted this morning telling his party workers "don't worry about exit polls".
Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018
Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can't swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet
Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown! 1/2
So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don't worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend.- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018
We are coming back. 2/2
