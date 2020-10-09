Karnataka Court Orders Case Against Kangana Ranaut Over Farm Laws Tweet

A Karnataka court has ordered an FIR or first information report against actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet in which she had slammed the protests against the Centre's farm laws. The Tumakuru district took the action based on a complaint by a lawyer.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," the court ordered.

The lawyer, L Ramesh Naik, told news agency PTI that the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and probe the case.

Ms Ranaut, a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, had claimed that misinformation on the farm laws prompted protests in several parts of the country and those indulged in the act were terrorists.

"People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists," she had tweeted on September 21.

Over 50 people had been killed in violence in northeast Delhi in February, following weeks of protests against CAA.

While those protesting the CAA had said it discriminated against the Muslim community, the Centre had maintained its motive was to grant citizenship to marginalized minorities.

Ms Ranaut has been in the headlines over the last few months as she has been taking on Bollywood, the Mumbai Police and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Her office was demolished by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after bitter exchanges with Shiv Sena leaders over her remark comparing the Maharashtra capital with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. She had approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the demolition be declared illegal and the court direct BMC to pay her Rs 2 crore as damages.

The Bombay High Court last week closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Ms Ranaut against the demolition.

With inputs from PTI