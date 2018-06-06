Case Against Karnataka Congress Leader's Son For Stabbing Lover's Friend

Congress leader Lingaraju's son Rakesh (left) allegedly stabbed Harish, his lover's friend.

A case has been filed against the son of a Congress lawmaker in Karnataka for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's friend. Rakesh, son of Congress MLA Lingaraju, allegedly stabbed Harish in Davanagere on Tuesday.Harish, who suffered injuries to his head and face, was admitted to a hospital. A police case has been registered against Rakesh in the KTJ Nagar Police Station.

In February, Karnataka Congress lawmaker NA Haris' son was arrested for beating up a man at a restaurant in an upscale mall in Bengaluru. Mohammad Haris, then the general secretary of the Youth Congress in Bengaluru district, allegedly thrashed the man who had placed his bandaged leg on a table at the restaurant in UB City. Mr Haris later surrendered; he was expelled from the party for six years. Following the incident, his lawmaker-father put out a public apology.



