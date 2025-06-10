Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar To Brief Congress High Command On Stampede Incident

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will meet Congress leaders in Delhi The meeting will address the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 deaths. Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) demand resignations of both leaders over the incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss various developments, including June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people.

The Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible and demanding their resignation.

“Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments,” the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Mr Shivakumar, who had returned from Delhi after visiting Delhi Muncipal Corporation regarding Muncipal Governance and Solid Waste Management along with Officers of Greater Benagluru Authority (GBA), is heading back to Delhi, according to his office.

Mr Shivakumar is also the state Congress President.

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Siddaramaiah had on Sunday denied reports that the Congress high command had sought information from him regarding the stampede incident.

According to sources, the four names recommended to the Governor for nominations to the Legislative Council, but reportedly withheld after directions from the party high command, is also likely to come up for discussions.

