Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa's Cabinet Expansion Today: 10 Points

New Delhi: After single-handedly running Karnataka for over 23 days following his swearing-in ceremony on July 26, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will finally get to expand his cabinet today. "Within 2-3 hours, I'm going to get the final list from BJP president Amit Shah," news agency ANI quoted him as saying on Monday. The development will come as a major relief for BS Yediyurappa, considering the criticism that has been coming his way from the opposition in recent weeks. BS Yediyurappa's oath-taking ceremony had followed major political upheavals in the state last month, when legislators deserted the former Congress-Janata Dal Secular government en masse and reduced it to a minority in the Karnataka assembly. Yediyurappa termed the consequent collapse of the government as a "victory of democracy".