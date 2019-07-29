BS Yediyurappa Wins Karnataka Trust Vote, Talks Of "Forgive And Forget"

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the state assembly.

The government of BS Yeddyurappa sailed through the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly today as the majority mark slid to 105 after the disqualification of 16 rebel lawmakers of the earlier Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition.

Mr Yediyurappa said he would not indulge in "politics of vengeance" as he believed in the "forget and forgive principle". The BJP came to power in the state after the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular coalition crashed in the trust vote held last week after 16 rebels quit and two Independent lawmakers switched sides.

The disqualified lawmakers said they would challenge the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court today.

The first test of strength took place last week after 13 lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JD(S) resigned and two Independent lawmakers who were supporting the government switched sides earlier this month.

The coalition could scrape up only 99 votes against the BJP's 105.

The BJP moved swiftly after the Speaker disqualified three lawmakers on Thursday, staking claim to form government and pushing for a trust vote today. State BJP chief BS Yediyurappa (who also changed his name), took charge of the government as the Chief Minister for the fourth time on Friday.

