Will Discuss Cabinet Expansion With Amit Shah Today: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 7 and discuss about induction of ministers in his cabinet.

Mr Yediyurappa was the lone person to be sworn in on July 26 after the Congress-JDS led coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy fell.

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting Amit Shah at 12 noon and discuss cabinet expansion," he told reporters.

Mr Yediyurappa would present a list having names of potential ministers and his recommendations to Shah from which the final list would be drawn up, according to sources.

They said initially 14-15 ministers are likely to be inducted in the state cabinet which will be expanded later to accommodate 15 rebel lawmakers from the opposition who resigned, bringing down the Congress-JDS led coalition government to a minority.

The sources also said that the BJP chief, however, is concerned about the stability of the government without a final decision on the rebel lawmakers.

The appeals filed by the rebels against their disqualification are scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on August 9.

