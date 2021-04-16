BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid, Hospitalised

BS Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today tweeted to say that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the Chief Minister's tweet read.

This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader contracted the virus. Last year, Mr Yediyurappa and his daughter Padmavathi had tested positive for the virus.