BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Covid, Hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today tweeted to say that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.
"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the Chief Minister's tweet read.
This is the second time that the 78-year-old BJP leader contracted the virus. Last year, Mr Yediyurappa and his daughter Padmavathi had tested positive for the virus.