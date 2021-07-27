Karnataka BJP MLAs Meet On BS Yediyurappa Successor, Announcement Tomorrow

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy had reached Bengaluru earlier today and are attending the meet with Arun Singh, the BJP's state in-charge.

Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

Mr Yediyurappa, who helped the BJP acquire a foothold in the south, has not named any successor.

The former Chief Minister, who stepped down after weeks of anticipation, has said nobody had forced him to resign.

"I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as Chief Minister after the completion of two years of government," he said on Monday.

In his farewell speech, Mr Yediyurappa also spoke of being tested constantly over the last two years, which was his fourth term as theb Chief Minister of the southern state.

Sources said Mr Yediyurappa had resigned on July 10. A senior leader close to him had brought his resignation letter to Delhi and handed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.

Mr Yediyurappa, though, had kept up the suspense over his resignation till the last minute. A party leader even said he had expressed hope for a "favorable decision" from the top leadership.

The buzz about his exit grew after he visited Delhi earlier this month and met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.