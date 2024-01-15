Karnataka BJP Launches Campaign To Write Slogan 'Once Again Modi' On Walls

B Y Vijayendra also posted pictures from the campaign on X

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its campaign to adorn walls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait and the slogan, "Once Again Modi."

The campaign was spearheaded by BJP State President B Y Vijayendra here, marking the party's early stride in the electoral battleground.

"Once Again Modi in 2024. As part of preparations for Lok Sabha Elections-2024, wall writing was started near Maruti Hospital, Seshadripuram, Bangalore. Prime Minister Modi who has implemented comprehensive plans for a clean India is the guarantee of the masses and we are determined to double the wave in favour of the BJP." B Y Vijayendra posted on X.

On this occasion, State Principal Secretaries Nandish Reddy, Pritam Gowda, P.C. Mohan, Bangalore South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, Bangalore North District President Sri S. Harish, Bangalore Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, party leaders and workers were present.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Nadda initiated the writing programme by outlining the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar'

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country from today. The programme will start with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And we attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a success. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that the Modi government is formed in 2024 once again, and a steady development takes place within the country," said Nadda.

"We will take the country forward with 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for which a stable government is needed," he added.

He further said that the people of the nation have showered their blessings on PM Modi earlier as well, and we got to see how the new milestones of development were achieved and how India established itself globally.

"A stable government is needed to take all this forward. So we are appealing through this wall writing for Modi government once again," said Nadda.