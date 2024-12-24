Karnataka Woman Critical After Electric Shock While Helping Son Board School Bus

The woman, Bhagyashree, and her son were rushed to hospital

In a chilling case of electrocution caught on a CCTV camera, a woman in Karnataka's Kalburgi took a massive jolt while she was helping her son get on a school bus. The 34-year-old woman and her son have suffered injuries and are in hospital. The son is a person with disability.

Shocking footage shows Bhagyashree waiting with her son at the bus stop. At 9.21 am last morning, the bus drove in and she approached it with her son. The footage shows her collapse suddenly. She falls forward and sparks emit from her body. Many bystanders who try to rescue her step back after multiple sparks. One of the men who approaches Bhagyashree moves away after a massive spark.

Eventually, people ask the driver to move the vehicle forward and rescue Bhagyashree and her son. They were rushed to a hospital. Her condition is reportedly critical, but her son is out of danger.

According to police, the incident was caused by an electric cable hanging near the bus stop. When the bus drove in, the cable came in touch with the vehicle and Bhagyashree got an electric shock when she touched the bus.

The woman's family members have registered a police case against the electricity department.