Pics: Glimpses From Karnataka, Political Heavyweights Cast Their Votes

Karnataka's 224 assembly segments are voting in a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and JDS today. Soon after polling began, political heavyweights were seen reaching booths to cast their votes.
All of them stressed that their parties are set to win the ballot contest.
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, having served as Chief Minister of Karnataka four times, cast his vote in the morning with his family. His son BY Vijayendra is contesting the Shikaripura constituency on a BJP ticket.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote with family members in Shiggavi.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the state's legislative assembly, cast his vote.
State Congress President DK Shivakumar, the party candidate for the Kanakapura constituency, told people to vote for a "strong, secure" Karnataka.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader, former chief minister and son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, cast his vote in Ramanagara.
Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister who has also served as Leader of Opposition and Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, cast his vote in Hubbali. Long a BJP stalwart, he joined Congress ahead of the 2023 state polls because of BJP's "ill-treatment".
The counting of the votes will take place on Saturday, May 13.