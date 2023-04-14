Karnataka Leader MP Kumaraswamy Joins JD(S) Day After Quitting BJP

MP Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP's CT Ravi for not getting the ticket. (FILE)

A day after quitting BJP on being denied the party ticket to contest May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy on Friday joined JD(S).

The three-time MLA, who has also resigned as legislator, joined JD(S) in presence of the party's legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and state President C M Ibrahim.

In the BJP's second list of 23 candidates announced on Wednesday night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere.

MP Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting the ticket.

JD(S) has already fielded former MLA B B Ningaiah from Mudigere.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)