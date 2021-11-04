Accused Caught After 1-Km Chase In Karnataka. He Is A Cop

The police sub-inspector, who was partially in his uniform, was caught with the help of the public.

It was a bizarre sight to see two police officials chasing after a sub-inspector on the roads of Tumakuru city in Karnataka. The reason: the sub-inspector had been accused of demanding bribery.

Police sub-inspector Someshekhar, who was partially in his uniform, was finally caught with the help of the public after a chase of almost one kilometer on Wednesday.

Posted at the Chandrashekhar Pora police station in Gubbin Talluk, around 30km from Tumkur, the cop has been arrested along with a constable, Nayaz Ahmad, and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

A family litigation case was recently registered at the CS Pora station after which the police there seized a vehicle of a man, identified as Chandranna.

Someshekhar allegedly ordered constable Nayaz Ahmad to take Rs 28,000 as bribe to release the vehicle of the man. Mr Chandranna soon approached the anti-corruption bureau, which laid a trap to catch the accused.

Mr Chandranna then paid Rs12,000 to the constable who was caught red-handed by anti-corruption bureau inspector Vijayalaxmi and her team on Wednesday.

The constable confessed that the sub-inspector had given instructions to take the bribe.

When the anti-corruption bureau team, with the constable in their custody, reached the police station, the sub-inspector immediately dumped his uniform shirt in a dustbin and ran out of the office.

The probe team started giving chase on foot and were able to catch him on the streets near the police station.