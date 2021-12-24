Kapurthala Lynching: No Evidence Of Sacrilege, Says Punjab Chief Minister

The Kapurthala case was the second case of lynching in just two days in Punjab last week

There is no evidence of sacrilege in the killing of a man by a mob in Punjab's Kapurthala, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said today.

On Sunday, a man accused of trying to remove the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at a gurdwara was chased and beaten to death by a mob in the presence of the police.

The incident took place a day after a man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in what the police said was a case involving a sacrilege attempt.

The Chief Minister today ruled out sacrilege in the second incident.

"There was no sacrilege in the Kapurthala case. The FIR will be amended," Mr Channi told reporters, referring to the first information report, or FIR.