Another Man Beaten To Death In Punjab Over Alleged Sacrilege Attempt

Another man was allegedly beaten to death by mob in Punjab.

A second man was beaten death in Punjab over an alleged instance of sacrilege less than 24 hours after a similar death at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

Residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district had allegedly caught the man from a gurdwara early this morning. They alleged that he was seen "disrespecting" Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) around 4 am.

Though the police team reached the spot and took the man into custody, Sikh groups insisted that he be questioned in front of them.

The man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police.