Cows Protected, Not Humans: Kapil Sibal Lashes Out Over Delhi Violence

"You will punish the innocent and give protection to the guilty," Kapil Sibal said

Congress's Kapil Sibal led the attack against the BJP over the Delhi violence during the discussion in Rajya Sabha today, accusing the ruling party of prioritising the protection of cows over that of people. The government, he said, "will punish innocent and give protection to accused".

This was the second day of discussion in parliament regarding last month's violence in northeast Delhi that left more than 50 people dead. Yesterday, a discussion took place in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the discussion, Union minister Amit Shah said that the government would ensure that anyone responsible for the violence will not go scot free.

The minister also thanked the Delhi Police, saying they have done a commendable job during last month's violence, confining the violence to 4 per cent of the city's area, 13 per cent of its population and ending it within 36 hours.

"We know what will happen. You will punish the innocent and give protection to the guilty. Even when you know who the accused are, no FIRs are filed. Don't let such a thing happen," Kapil Sibal said.

In another jab at the minister, Mr Sibal said, "We already know what you will say, you will go back to history and say Congress did this, Congress did that, but you will not discuss the violence in Delhi".

In his response yesterday, Mr Shah and other BJP members had hit out at the Congress, tracing the violence that took place during their rule -- especially the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr Shah had also accused the Congress of hate speech, quoting from a recent speech of Sonia Gandhi at an anti-citizenship law rally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan.

The Congress had alleged that the violence was fuelled by hate speech by BJP leaders and continued for days because of the inaction by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police, the party said, was taking orders from the Union home ministry, to which it reports.