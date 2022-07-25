On Camera: UP Cop Applies Pain-Relief Spray On Kanwariya's Legs

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees

A police inspector was seen on camera applying pain-relief spray on the legs of a Kanwariya, a Lord Shiva devotee, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

The video shows Station House Officer (SHO) Somvir Singh applying pain-relief spray on the legs of a Kanwariya who appears to be resting at a makeshift camp in Hapur.

Senior administrative and police officers in many cities of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have taken part in welcoming the Kanwariyas since the annual pilgrimage started on July 14.

Some officials on Sunday showered flower petals on Kanwariyas in the Meerut district.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday accorded a warm welcome to Kanwariyas in Haridwar, washing their feet and taking their blessings.

Extensive security measures have been taken by the state governments and the police for the Kanwar yatra. The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred the Superintendent of Police, Hathras, after six Kanwariyas died in a road accident.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters from the Ganga river.