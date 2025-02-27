Father Threatens To Disown Him, UP Teen Steals Rs 1 Crore From Own House

Seeking to teach his father a lesson after he threatened to cut him out of his will, a Class 10 student ganged up with six friends and looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from his own house in Kanpur. The boy has told the police that he wanted revenge.

Officials said the businessman from Panki in suburban Kanpur runs a factory where clothes are dyed. The businessman's son (name withheld), they said, had taken to keeping the company of some unsavoury people from the locality and started going wayward, after which the man had threatened to ensure that he does not get any part of his property.

Angered by the threat, the boy took the help of six of these friends - two of whom had been arrested for theft before - and stole Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh from his house on Tuesday. The father then filed a police complaint.

"After we received the complaint, we began investigations and checked the CCTV footage. We have detained the boy, who has been sent to a juvenile home, and arrested four others on Thursday. We have recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, over 165 gm of gold and over 3 kg of silver. Two of the accomplices are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them. The remaining stolen items will be recovered when they are arrested. Two of the accused have also been arrested for theft before," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijendra Dwivedi said.

Asked about the reason for the theft, Mr Dwivedi said, "The boy had fallen into bad company and his father had threatened to cut him out of his will. He told us he wanted revenge."



(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)