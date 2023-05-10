Watch: Car Backs Up Into Row Of Scooters In Kanpur

The accident left at least four two-wheelers damaged.

Chaos erupted in central Kanpur's Gumti market on Tuesday evening when a woman accidentally reversed her car onto a row of parked scooters and motorcycles.

The woman escaped unharmed, but the incident led to a tense standoff between the driver and an angry crowd of bystanders demanding compensation.

The motorcycles had been parked along the divider in the Gumti market area.

Late in the evening, as the woman attempted to park her car, she reversed at such a high speed that her vehicle ended up on top of the motorcycles.

A crowd gathered at the scene, and owners of the parked scooters demanded compensation.

The woman said that she was still learning to drive, which resulted in the accident.

She then reported the incident to the Fazalganj police station.

A police officer arrived at the scene and escorted both parties to the station.

The woman was fined Rs 2,500 for reckless driving and following discussions, the two sides reached a settlement, and no further action was taken, the police said.