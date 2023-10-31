Kanpur Boy, 17, Allegedly Murdered By His Teacher's Boyfriend

A 17-year-old boy was murdered in Kanpur by his teacher's boyfriend who then also gave the boy's family a ransom note to make it look like a kidnapping, police said

Police said that the boy, a class 10 student, was brought to a store room by Prabhat Shukla, the lover of the boy's tuition teacher Rachita.

After investigating CCTV footage, cops said that the boy willingly followed Prabhat from his home to the store room. Prabhat told him that his teacher, Rachita, is calling him, which is why he follows him.

Police say that the boy and Prabhat can be seen entering the room together.

Prabhat comes out after about 20 minutes, but the boy does not. Based on a preliminary investigation, cops say no one else seems to have entered the room after that.

The accused then changes his clothes and goes to dispose of the scooter that the boy had come on.

Police have arrested Prabhat, 21-year-old Rachita, and their friend Aryan in the case.

They say that the family had also received a letter demanding ransom. But preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy had been murdered before the letter was delivered.

The motive of the murder is not known yet.