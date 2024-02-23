24-Year-Old Man Burned All His Degrees, Died By Suicide In UP

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

A 24-year-old man died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh because he was not "getting a job", police said today. The man, who had recently appeared for a police recruitment exam, hanged himself in his home, his family claimed.

Brijesh Pal, who was from Kannauj, left behind a suicide note where he mentioned that he burned all his education certificates. "What is the use of degrees when one cannot get a job. I spent half of my life studying only," the note said.

"The student blamed no one for his death. He died by suicide because he was not getting a job," the police said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over the incident saying it's a "dream" to find a job under its regime.

"BJP, which deploys every trick to come into power, turns away in the name of providing jobs. It is a very sad news that upset with the tragedy of joblessness, a young man from Kannauj, Brajesh Pal, committed suicide by hanging himself," Mr Yadav said on X.

An agitation against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on Friday.

The aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.