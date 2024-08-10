UP Cop Demands '5 Kg Potatoes' As Bribe, Suspended

Investigation revealed that the word "potato" was used as a code for bribe.

A sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been suspended for demanding "potatoes" as a bribe. Investigation revealed that the word "potato" was used as a code for bribe. The incident came to light after an alleged audio of the cop, Ram Kripal Singh, asking for a bribe to settle a case went viral on social media.



Kannauj SP Amit Kumar Anand has ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector posted at the Bhawalpur Chapunna Chowki under the Saurikh police station. A departmental probe into the case has also been suggested.



In the viral audio, the accused cop is heard asking a farmer for 5 kg "potatoes" who expresses his inability to fulfil the demand and offers 2 kg instead. The police officer then gets angry stresses his original demand, which the man on the other side reluctantly accepts.



Kannauj Police shared a statement on X in Hindi, which translates to, "In the above case, SI Ramkripal has been suspended with immediate effect on 07.08.2024 by Superintendent of Police, Kannauj after being found guilty prima facie. He has been suspended with immediate effect. Departmental proceedings have been initiated."

उक्त प्रकरण में उ0नि0 रामकृपाल को प्रथमदृष्ट्या दोषी पाए जाने पर पुलिस अधीक्षक कन्नौज द्वारा दिनांक 07.08.2024 को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित किया गया है। विभागीय कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई है। प्रभाव से निलम्बित किया गया है। विभागीय कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई है। — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) August 10, 2024



Kamlesh Kumar, Circle Officer, City, Kannauj, has been assigned the charge to investigate the case.