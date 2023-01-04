Woman's Body, Dragged By Car, Was Stuck Under Front-Left Wheel: Report

The woman's body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. (File)

The body of the woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car, was stuck under the left front wheel and blood stains were found on parts under the vehicle, according to preliminary forensic findings. A team comprising four members of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh re-examined the vehicle involved in the accident on Wednesday and recreated the crime scene.

Sources quoting the initial report said that after the woman's two-wheeler was hit by the car, the victim got stuck under the left front wheel, dragging her for 12 km from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been charged with culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

"According to the preliminary findings, there are no signs that the woman was present inside the car. Blood stains were also found on parts under the car," sources said.

The forensic lab is expected to submit three reports to the Delhi Police in connection with the case, they said.

Of the three reports that are to be submitted, the first report deals with the blood samples taken from the accident spot, another with the blood samples collected from the five accused, and the third on recreation of the crime scene, they said.

Sanjeev Gupta, head of the crime scene management division at FSL said, "On Wednesday, our four-member team went to Sultanpuri police station to re-examine the offending vehicle as part of investigation."

The blood samples of the five accused were received on Tuesday to ascertain if it has alcohol traces, the official said.

Deepa Verma, Director, FSL said, "The case has been taken on priority and we will be submitting the reports at the earliest."

