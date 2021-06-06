Mob Enters Paramilitary Camp In Manipur After Man Killed In Firing: Police

The man was allegedly shot by an Assam Rifles staff, police said. (Representational)

One person was shot dead allegedly by a staff of the Assam Rifles in a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi, triggering a mob to enter a camp of the paramilitary force in the area, police said on Saturday.

Posts on torching of an Assam Rifles vehicle are being circulated on social media, but it could not be confirmed by the authorities.

The victim was fired upon on Friday night and he died of his injuries on way to a hospital in state capital Imphal early Saturday, senior police official P Goulungmuon Singsit said.

It is still not clear what led to the incident in the village.

The police official told news agency PTI that following the shooting incident, a group of villagers reached the local Assam Rifles camp and demanded that the force hand over the accused to them.

The situation was tense in the area till Saturday morning but the police brought the situation under control, Mr Singsit said.

The Assam Rifles spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The paramilitary force personnel has been deployed in Manipur to help the state administration in counter-insurgency operation.

