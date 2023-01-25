Kangana Ranaut Twitter Ban Ends, She Posts 'Film Industry Is So Crude'

Hours after her Twitter account was restored, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a tirade against the film industry. Calling it "crass" and "crude", Ms Ranaut said that the film industry throws currency digits in your face to project success.

"Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live," she said in a tweet.

"So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly," she added.

Ms Ranaut has joined a small list of people whose banned accounts Twitter reactivated after Tesla boss Elon Musk bought the social media giant from former chief executive Jack Dorsey.

Twitter reinstated former US President Donald Trump's notorious account in November last year. The microblogging website banned his account in early 2021 for his role in an attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 US election.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account had been suspended in May 2021 for "repeated violations" of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. The suspension came after she posted controversial content linked to post-election result violence in Bengal.

Ms Ranaut is a winner of several national film awards and is known for her ardent support of PM Modi.

In 2016, the 35-year-old divided Bollywood when she called Karan Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism". She made the remarks during her appearance on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. She has since targetted several star kids, firing verbal salvos during almost every interview. Ahead of the release of the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ms Ranaut had said that the film would blow up in smokes at the box office.