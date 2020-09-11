'History Will Judge Your Silence': Kangana Ranaut Targets Sonia Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut also took another swipe at the Shiv Sena, invoking its founder Bal Thackeray.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, in her fight against Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, today targeted Sonia Gandhi, whose Congress party is part of the Sena-led coalition government. "History will judge your silence and indifference," she told the Congress president, calling the demolition at her office on Wednesday an act of "harassment" by the state government.

"Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your government to uphold the principles of the constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar)," Kangana Ranaut said in tweets.

"You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," said the 33-year-old actor.

She also took another swipe at the Shiv Sena, invoking its founder Bal Thackeray. "Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party? (sic)" - she tweeted.

Yesterday, she had accused the Shiv Sena of compromising its ideology and transforming into ''Sonia Sena''.

"The ideology on which Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray had built Shiv Sena, today they have sold that ideology for power and have become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. Don't call the goons who broke my house in my absence a civic body. Don't insult the constitution in this manner," she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's civic body BMC started demolishing what it called illegal alterations to her office in Pali Hills before the Bombay High Court ordered it to stop, calling the move, with just 24-hour notice, "deplorable"