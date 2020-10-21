Kangana Ranaut, Sister Summoned By Mumbai Police On October 26, 27: Report

Kangana Ranaut had left Mumbai and gone back to her hometown Manali last month (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned for questioning by the Mumbai Police in a sedition case, news agency ANI has reported. Ms Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on October 26 and 27.

The First Information Report against them was registered following an order from the Bombay High Court.

In response to a petition from a casting director who alleged that the 31-year-old, besides defaming Bollywood, was also "creating a communal divide" through her tweets, the court said a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary.

Kangana Ranaut, who made headlines with her row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena with her comments on the Sushant Rajput case and alleged lawlessness in Mumbai, had quit the city and gone back to her hometown Manali last month.

The battle between the Sena and Ms Ranaut had escalated after her comparison of the country's financial capital with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and claims that she was "scared" to live there.

The Sena has accused the BJP of fighting a proxy war through her