Kangana Ranaut, For Second Time In A Week, Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda

Kangana Ranaut met BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday

Kangana Ranaut, for the second time in a week, met BJP Chief JP Nadda today, days after she was pulled up by the party for her provocative remarks on the farmers' protest.

There has been no statement by the party over what transpired in the meeting.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old first-time MP, whose latest film 'Emergency' is set to release on September 6, had suggested that the farmers' protest could have led to a Bangladesh-like crisis in India.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's five-time Prime Minister, was forced to flee her country on August 5 in the face of massive protests over job quotas.

The BJP has disapproved of her statements and said the actor-turned-MP, a four-time national award winner, is not authorised to speak on policy matters.

The Mandi MP, a Padma Shri winner, also alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy", drawing flak from the Opposition parties.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement as her controversial remarks threatened to inflame an issue it has tried hard to contain over the last few years.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other places had held an agitation at Delhi's borders for several months over the now-repealed farm laws.

"The BJP is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," the statement added.

On Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly adopted a resolution moved by the ruling Congress condemning Ms Ranaut's remarks.

The same day, Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit had staged statewide protests against Ms Ranaut's remarks on the farmers protest, with a party leader saying her statement indicates the BJP's "mindset" towards farmers.