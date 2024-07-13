Kamlesh Thakur: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Who Made Strong Poll Debut

New Delhi:
Dehra Bypoll Results: Kamlesh Thakur won the Dehra assembly bypoll by more than 9,300 votes
INDIA bloc candidate and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur won the Dehra assembly bypoll in Himachal Pradesh today, making a successful debut in electoral politics.
5 Facts About Kamlesh Thakur:
Born on April 2, 1970, in Nalsooha village in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district, Kamlesh Thakur is an MA in Political Science from the Government College Chandigarh.
Ms Thakur also holds a PG Diploma in Computer Application.
She has an interest in social service, particularly in the area of women empowerment.
She has reportedly been an active member of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee for the past 20 years.
"Vote for the Chief Minister and not the MLA" was the slogan of Ms Thakur.