Kamlesh Thakur: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Who Made Strong Poll Debut

Born on April 2, 1970, in Nalsooha village in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district, Kamlesh Thakur is an MA in Political Science from the Government College Chandigarh.

Ms Thakur also holds a PG Diploma in Computer Application.

She has an interest in social service, particularly in the area of women empowerment.

She has reportedly been an active member of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee for the past 20 years.