Kamlesh Thakur: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Who Made Strong Poll Debut

Election Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur defeated her nearest rival, two-time MLA and BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh, by over 9,000 votes in Dehra.

New Delhi: INDIA bloc candidate and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur won the Dehra assembly bypoll in Himachal Pradesh today, making a successful debut in electoral politics.

5 Facts About Kamlesh Thakur:

  1. Born on April 2, 1970, in Nalsooha village in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district, Kamlesh Thakur is an MA in Political Science from the Government College Chandigarh. 

  2. Ms Thakur also holds a PG Diploma in Computer Application.

  3. She has an interest in social service, particularly in the area of women empowerment.

  4. She has reportedly been an active member of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee for the past 20 years.

  5. "Vote for the Chief Minister and not the MLA" was the slogan of Ms Thakur.



